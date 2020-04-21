Oba Alao extols Akinjide, says he’s revered statesman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

His Royal Majesty, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, the Olugbon Of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho and the Vice-Chairman, Oyo State Obas Council & Chiefs, Oyo State has expressed shock at the passing on of one of Nigeria’s legal luminary, and former Attorney General of the federation, Chief Richard Akinjide.

The monarch in a message from the Olugbon palace described the late Akinjide as a respected statesman, father and inspiration to those that know him, saying he will be greatly missed.

“What a great loss to the Akinjides, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. We have lost one of the greatest brains in the law profession. I will qualify Chief Akinjide as law technocrat and revered elder Stateman.

Chief Akinjide was from Olugbon dynasty. ‘Omo Olugbon Agbe’ Adieu !!!

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. He will be greatly missed. Almighty will console, comfort and preserve all that he left behind most importantly his entire family.”

