Nwakali must work harder to revive career — Amuneke

World Cup-winning Nigeria captain Kelechi Nwakali has been urged to work harder in order to revive his career by Emmanuel Amuneke.

The promising midfielder led Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup triumph and he was snapped up by English giants Arsenal FC.

However, Nwakali left the Gunners for Spanish side Huesca last year having been loaned out to several clubs including Dutch outfit VVV Venlo.

The 1994 African Player of the Year, Amuneke, who worked with Nwakali as coach of the Nigeria U17 team, spoke to Goal about the 21-year-old player.

“There is nothing to doubt about Nwakali’s talent. There are some qualities that are natural gifts from God and he possesses them,” Amuneke said.

“As a player and coach, I have seen a lot of good players and midfielders but the kind of quality Nwakali possesses is what I have not seen in any other Nigerian.

“He is a kind of player that can see beyond what other players are seeing, a player that has a vision and a player who can play a ball that can result in a goal.”

Nwakali, who is yet to make a single appearance for Huesca this season, has one cap for the Nigeria senior

