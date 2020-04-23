Kindly Share This Story:

Considering the acceptability a fast-rising record label, Nsogbu records, by Nigerians, the chief executive of the firm, David Ewofobe, has disclosed that the creativity the record label aimed to introduce into the Nigerian music the industry will give it an edge over others and aid to take over the scene in no time.

According to him, Nsogbu records take pride in giving young talent the best of upbringing in the entertainment Industry and at the same time never limit their choices to the norm stating that Nsogbu record is the best but believes in simplicity.

He gave the assurance to Nigerians that had seen what the record label was capable of doing during an interview with newsmen from different organizations in the country.

The CEO said: “Nsogbu records was launched in 2018 and had been recruiting different artiste including Popular (IG: @popularisloud) into the label to ensure talents in the country were given the platform to excel; since then his career has blossom”.

While revealing the aims of the label, Ewofobe revealed that his sole aim, behind the establishment of the record label, was to be influential in the career of several musicians that were either known or not in the country.

“Nsogbu Records was launched due to the love I have for Music and to discover different talent out there, for the world to know. I believe with this, the world will appreciate the country for being the bedrock of talents.

“My aims and visions is to make Nsogbu Records bigger and influential globally and to produce different stars in the music industry”, the CEO added.

On what inspired the 28-year-old CEO to venture into the industry, Ewofobe revealed that he draws inspiration from the likes of Don Jazzy, Dr Dolor, E-money and others that have assisted several artistes in the country to achieve their dream.

David Ewofobe, who is popularly called Golden Nsogbu, was born in Delta State on June 7, 1992 into the family of Ewofobe, hailed from Ughelli North in Delta State. He attended Government science secondary Maitama Abuja, after the completion of his secondary school education, the CEO’s love to seek knowledge propelled him to attend University of Alberta in Canada.

