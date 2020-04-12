NSF: Sports ministry, Edo 2020 officials target August

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

As Nigerian sportsmen and women grapple with the reality of going through the 2020 season without a competition, Sports Ministry and Edo 2020 officials are eyeing August or September to run the postponed National Sports Festival.

The NSF was just one week to commencement when the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare pulled the plug due to concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus. Almost every other major sports event around the world were cancelled or postponed.

These include the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, for which many Nigerian athletes have picked qualification. The Olympics have now been rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

Obviously aware of the predicament of Nigerian athletes in the various sports, in having to train with no competition in sight, Nigerian sports officials are eager to see the recession of the COVID-19 pandemic and at least give the athletes something to cheer in 2020.

“Of course we hope to see the rollback of coronavirus in the next few months. The sports ministry and the Edo State government would be glad to run the festival.

“We are looking at August or September at most. Edo 2020 has ever been good to go, if not for the worldwide health emergency,” said Yusuf Alli, a former African long jump champion and current national record holder who is a top member of the Edo 2020 Local Organizing Committee.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: