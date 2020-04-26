NPFL players to undergo COVID-19 test when season resumes

Kindly Share This Story:

Whenever the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL resumes for the current season, all the players in the top division will undergo COVID-19 tests.

This is one of the outcomes of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board meeting held via video conference on Friday, reports sportsvillagesquare.com.

Even as the board resolved to ensure that the league which stopped at Matchday 26 in the projected 38 match days is concluded, the testing of all the players, as well as backroom staff, will be done before the resumption of matches.

It is projected that about 1,200 will be affected by the tests which will be with the support of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NFF board endorsed a report of a similar virtual meeting of the League Management Company and NPFL clubs held on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 and at which decisions were taken to conclude the League season after the COVID-19 and resumption of football activities.

They are to also consider the most plausible format for the conclusion of the remaining games and to communicate with the clubs and ensure commitment by the clubs to continuous payment of the salaries of their players, coaches and backroom staff under the current circumstances.

