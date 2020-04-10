‘Now you know, what next?’ Nigerians react to SGF Mustapha’s comment on healthcare infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha’s comment on the state of healthcare infrastructure in the country has irked a lot of Nigerians who believe someone occupying such a delicate office should not be caught making such statements.

Mustapha who serves as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 had during a session with the leadership of the National Assembly stated that he never knew the country’s healthcare infrastructure was in the poor state it currently is.

Nigerians still struggling to digest the statement have taken to Twitter to express what they make of it.

Read some reactions below

President – I’m not aware

Information minister- I’m not aware

Power minister- I’m not aware

Transport minister- I’m not aware

IG – I’m not aware

Boss Mustapha – I’m not aware

Minister of health- I’m not aware of hazard allowance for health workers We run a ‘I’M NOT AWARE” govt — Professor Emeritus (@theDamorela) April 10, 2020

I never knew Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure was in such a bad state- SGF

That is what he has to say after 5yrs as the SGF, imagine the type of information Buhari has and working with!! This government is the most irresponsible and irresponsive government in Nigeria history! — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) April 10, 2020

I overheard the SGF, Boss Mustapha saying he is not aware of our deplorable health sector up till he got appointed into the office. His statement tells a lot of sad story for us Nigerians. — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) April 10, 2020

This is so crazy and stupid. I can’t believe that this is coming from Boss Mustapha the SGF. Nawa Ooooooh!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/pasPnkqZdm — Emmanuel,F.Chukwu (@emmi4great2019) April 10, 2020

The confession of Boss Mustapha the SGF that the state of most of our healthcare facilities is deplorable speaks volumes about the deficiencies in working relationship between the FMoH and the Presidency. Hopefully, this open confession may turn things around for better — Mosunmade Azeez (@mamaz2006) April 10, 2020

The president has been flying abroad for treatment and yet, the SGF didn’t know how bad the health sector was/is?…lol — GROOT (@chijiokeisichei) April 10, 2020

It’s shocking, shameful that the SGF didn’t know about the deplorable state of Nigeria’s health system. The other day, PMB, his boss, said he didn’t know that Boko Haram was still lethal. These show the level of disconnect between our leaders & the country they purport to govern. — Chris Gyang (@ChrisGyang4) April 10, 2020

Now u know what next — HOCSOFTS (@HOC15014922) April 10, 2020

