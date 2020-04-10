Vanguard Logo

‘Now you know, what next?’ Nigerians react to SGF Mustapha’s comment on healthcare infrastructure

2020-04-10
COVID-19, Nigeria, Healthcare infrastructure, Boss Mustapha
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha’s comment on the state of healthcare infrastructure in the country has irked a lot of Nigerians who believe someone occupying such a delicate office should not be caught making such statements.

Mustapha who serves as the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 had during a session with the leadership of the National Assembly stated that he never knew the country’s healthcare infrastructure was in the poor state it currently is.

Nigerians still struggling to digest the statement have taken to Twitter to express what they make of it.

Read some reactions below

