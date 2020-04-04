Breaking News
Northern Governors Felicitate with APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at 68
By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Governors in the Northern States under the aegis of Northern Governors’ Forum have congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Adams Oshiomhole on his 68th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a congratulatory message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham described the APC National Chairman as “a patriotic Nigerian who has given impetus to good governance, social justice and accountability in Nigeria through the various positions he occupied over the years.”

Lalong commended Oshiomhole for his leadership of Nigeria’s ruling party, the APC where he has provided “leadership that has enabled the party to deliver Change to Nigerians and take the country to the Next Level.”

While praying God to grant him more years of health, wisdom and divine protection, Governor Lalong urged the APC National to continue to deploy his experience and goodwill in working for a prosperous, just and stronger Nigeria.

