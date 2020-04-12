No shortage of Personal Protective Equipment in LASUTH – CMD

Kindly Share This Story:

LASUTH

Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, says there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the health facility.

Fabamwo said, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, that there had never been any time, since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital was short of PPE items.

“The hospital procured large quantities and also received some from the Ministry of Health.

“There is no shortage of PPE in LASUTH, our store is filled up.

“Any information from any source to the contrary is probably an attempt to cover up ineptitude on the part of certain categories of people.

“Some categories of workers, much against the universally accepted standards, still have their own wrong ideas and misconceptions about minimum protective wears,” he said.

Fabamwo said that the hospital management was currently trying to standardise usage of the PPE for general application.

