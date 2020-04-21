No records destroyed in CBN Jos branch fire outbreak — Official

Kindly Share This Story:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says no damage was done to any records in a fire outbreak in its Jos branch on Tuesday.

The Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor said this in a statement in Abuja.

Okorafor said the minor fire had been effectively put out while the affected room had since been cordoned off for further investigation as normal work had already resumed at the branch.

He said: “at about 9:15 a.m today, Tuesday, the fire alarm in our Jos branch was triggered and in line with the bank’s fire drill and protocols, the staff on skeletal essential duty were promptly evacuated from the building to the muster point.

“Our branch Controller quickly called the fire service at about 9.19 a.m. However, before the arrival of men of the fire service, the bank’s security unit, relying on information from the fire alarm dashboard, traced the fire to an air condtioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building.

“They swiftly put out the fire with extinguishers and hydrants installed in the building.”

