No covid-19 vaccine on sale in Kano — Official

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Friday said no covid-19 vaccine currently on sale in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Environment, Kabiru Getso stated this while featuring on a national television programme on Friday.

This was coming as the Federal government had earlier raised an alarm that people should be wary that there is a covid-19 vaccine been hawked and on sale in the state.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed who raised the alarm said the fake vaccine is yellow in colour and been hawked in Kano.

In a counter-reaction, Getso said the government is yet to get any report concerning that.

According to the Commissioner, “It (Covid-19 vaccine) is not on-sell. I have not seen one. And we have not received any report.

“People should also disregard anyone who comes forward that they have a cure. Covid -19 doesn’t have a cure for now,” Getso said.

On effort in place by the government to curtail the spread of covid-19 in the state, the Commissioner said it goes after wherever there are confirmed cases to fumigate and disinfect in order curtail the spread.

Getso, however, said it has succeeded in fumigating and disinfecting quite a large number of worship places (mosques and churches), motor parks, remand homes and densely populated communities to mention but a few to keep the state safe from the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing in this report, the number of covid-19 case in the state stands at 73, one death and yet to discharge any patient.

