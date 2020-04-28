NNPC filling station inferno claimed 30 vehicles – LASEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said on Tuesday the fire outbreak at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state destroyed 30 vehicles.

The filling station is located at Yahaya Abatan Bus Stop, off College Road, Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu told journalists a tanker with 33,000 litres of diesel caught fire while discharging its contents into an underground tank at the NNPC filling station on Monday.

He said: “The agency officials received a distress call at about 1:00 p.m. on April 27, concerning a fire outbreak at NNPC filling station located at Yahaya Abatan bus stop, off College Road.

“The agency’s response team personally coordinated by myself, other emergency responders jointly fought and subsequently extinguished the flames at about 4.49 p.m.

“No casualty or fatality was recorded. But about 30 vehicles were affected. The combined effort of the emergency responders led to the salvage of properties and buildings nearby.”

The LASEMA chief said the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, the Chairman of Ifako -Ijaiye LGA, Apostle Toba Oke, Federal and Lagos State Fire Services as well as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were present at the scene of the incident. (NAN)

