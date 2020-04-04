NNPC announces COVID-19 case in its Abuja estate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Friday, disclosed that a case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded at its estate in the Garki area of Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, dismissed insinuation of a mass outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the estate, stating that it was only a singular case which had secured the intervention of the authorities.

Obateru confirmed that the individual, who had tested positive to COVID-19, was not a staff of the NNPC and was a returnee from the United Kingdom.

He said, “The National Oil Company was aware of all the actions taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the singular case, which for now, has remained an isolated incident.

“They said case, involving a non-member of staff of the corporation, had to do with the individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the decease.

“His case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with NCDC approved protocol, all residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in Isolation, while officials of NCDC undertook a disinfection of the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection.

“The corporation had long embarked on public awareness campaigns within NNPC and beyond her borders including sharing with the residents of the estate guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 Global pandemic.”

