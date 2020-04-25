NNN urges FG to immortalize Abba Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

…says he was a patriot, Nationalist

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The New Nigerian Newspapers,NNN, Ltd, has appealed to the Federal Government to immortalize late Abba Kyari. NNN said Kyari was a patriot and nationalists who had toiled for Nigeria and deserved to be immortalized.

The pioneer news publishing outfit in Northern Nigeria, expressed this in a statement signed by its acting Managing Director, Alhaji Yusuf Musa Kontagora, made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The management said the statement was released ahead of his 7th day prayer, billed for Friday.

“The Management and staff of the premier news publishing outfit in Northern Nigeria, New Nigerian Newspapers Ltd, is pained by the loss of a patriotic and resourceful Nigerian, Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“His sudden demise resulting from the deadly CoronaVirus is sad and a big loss, not to just his family and the presidency, but to the entire Nigeria.

New Nigerian therefore, condoles President Muhammadu Buhari, his immediate family, government and people of Borno State and the entire country over the tragic occurrence.

“We appeal to all patriotic Nigerians to pray fervently for the repose of his Soul as his death reaches seven days,” it appealed.

READ ALSO:

The company in a related development, congratulated Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed for defeating the deadly virus and testing negative.

New Nigerian advised Nigerians to obey health and security personnel on orders put in place to check the spread of COVID-19, which include lockdown, social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks and sanitizers.

The company commended the Federal and several State governments for efforts put in place so far in preventing spread of the virus.

“We however appeal that those saddled with the responsibility of distributing Palliatives do same with all sense of responsibility, to ensure it gets to the most vulnerable in the society,” it concluded.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: