NIPOST offers 1400 Post Office locations in fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, has expressed its readiness to join hands with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and other relevant agencies in the fight against the ravaging Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) Pandemic.

In a statement, the General Manager, Corporate Communication, Franklin Alao, stated that NIPOST, is offering to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid, medications, and medical equipment to areas where needed, and bridging the social distance gap necessitated by the Pandemic.

Also said the Postal Service remains the universally accepted channel of extending economic, social, financial, and digital opportunities to the broadest number of the population.

“With the presence of a post office in about 1400 locations across the country, making available the Post Offices to the PTF is our modest contribution in fighting the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“To support the Government stay–at–home directives/order and avoid non-essential journeys, NIPOST assures the public that we are going to make changes in our delivery processes like adopting longer retention period for parcels, to give customers longer time to collect or have their items re-delivered,” he said

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: