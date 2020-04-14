Nineteen year old arrested for alleged sodomy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

A 19-year-old motorcycle spare part seller, Muhammad Abdullahi, has been arrested by operatives of the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy.

It was gathered that the mother of the boy on observing some changes in the boy’s behaviour reportedly interrogated him and he opened up to her about his relationship with Mohammed (the suspect), who happens to be a family friend.

Confirming the incident yesterday in Dutse, the command’s spokesman, Adamu Shehu, said the suspect was arrested upon receiving a complaint from the boy’s father.

Shehu said the suspect has confessed to the crime and that he used to ask the young boy to escort him to a nearby farm where he usually commits the indecent act.

A medical report obtained by the NSCDC Jigawa state command from Dutse General Hospital confirmed anal penetration, but there is no trace of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD).

The suspect will be arraigned before a chief magistrate court for prosecution as soon as investigations are concluded, as sodomy is a crime that contravenes the laws of the land.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

