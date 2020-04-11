NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions from Saturday to Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions across the country from Saturday to Friday.

NiMet weather outlook, released on Saturday in Abuja, said the dust haze condition observed over Republic of Niger on Friday had entered the northernmost cities of the northeastern flank, reducing the horizontal visibility.

According to the agency, the entrance of dust haze is expected to persist since the influx of dry northeasterly wind is anticipated to persist until the next three days.

It added that the central and the southern parts were cloudy except over the southern parts of Taraba state and the inland cities of the southeast as at 1500Z.

“For Saturday, northern cities have chances of being sunny and hazy throughout the day.

ALSO READ:

“In the morning, the central cities are expected to be cloudy except over Kwara, southern Niger and Abuja where early morning thunderstorms are anticipated.”

“However, later in the day, southern part of Nasarawa, Abuja, southern part of Niger, Kwara, Mambilla Plateau and Kogi (Lokoja) have prospects of isolated thunderstorms.

“Southern region is expected to be under cloudy conditions in morning and afternoon.

“Exception Iseyin, Warri, Asaba, Benin, Ondo, Calabar, Eket, Enugu, Umuahia, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Obudu, Ogoja and Uyo where there are chances of thunderstorms during morning.

“However, Akure and Oshogbo have chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon,” it stated.

NiMet also predicted sunny and hazy conditions over northern region on Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy condition expected in morning in central part of the country.

According to NiMet, exception is over eastern flanks, Adamawa and Taraba states, where early morning thunderstorms are anticipated.

The agency further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere to prevail over the central part of the country later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy condition is to dominate the atmosphere in the morning over the southwestern part of the country while the southeastern parts is expected to have isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

NiMet, however, envisaged isolated thunderstorms over southwestern flank (inland and coastal cities) and southeastern part to be cloudy.

“Except over Warri, Yenagoa, Benin and environs where isolated thunderstorms were envisaged later in the day.

“For Monday, the northern cities are expected to be under sunny and hazy conditions throughout the day, while the central cities are expected to be under partly cloudy condition.

“Except over Yelwa, southern Kaduna, Plateau and Niger where the isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in the morning.

“The southern cities (southeastern and southwestern parts) are anticipated to experience isolated thunderstorms in the morning but later in the day, cloudy condition is expected over the entire region,” the agency said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: