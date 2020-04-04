Breaking News
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 210 with 4 deaths recorded, 25 discharged

On 10:19 am
By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed that the country’s coronavirus cases have now risen to 210 on Friday, with four deaths recorded and 25 patients discharged.

This was announced on the centre’s verified twitter handle on Friday night.

The tweet read “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”.

