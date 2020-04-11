Nigeria’s coronavirus spreads to 20 states as death toll rises to 10

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday via its verified Twitter handle announced that the deadly virus, known as coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to 20 states in the country.

The centre also confirmed that 10 people have died from the virus since the outbreak in the country.

While announcing that 13 new cases have been recorded in the country on Saturday evening, NCDC also confirmed that 70 patients have been successfully managed and discharged from the isolation facilities after fully recovering from the virus and testing negative twice.

The tweet read: “13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria”.

However, counting the affected states as listed by NCDC shows that there are 20 states which the virus has spread to.

Below is a list of the affected states and the number of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

