Nigeria’s coronavirus spreads to 19 states, Abuja as death toll rises to 10

Nigeria's coronavirus spreads to 19 states as death toll rises to 10

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday via its verified Twitter handle announced that the deadly virus, known as coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to 19 states in the country.

The centre also confirmed that 10 people have died from the virus since the outbreak in the country.

While announcing that 13 new cases have been recorded in the country on Saturday evening, NCDC also confirmed that 70 patients have been successfully managed and discharged from the isolation facilities after fully recovering from the virus and testing negative twice.

The tweet read: “13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria”.

Below is a list of the affected states with the number of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

Vanguard Nigeria News

