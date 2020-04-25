Nigeria's coronavirus fatalities reach 35 with 1,182 confirmed infections

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the number of fatalities in the country from coronavirus has reached 35.

NCDC also said that it has recorded new cases of the coronavirus, a development which has taken the number of active cases of the virus to 925, and the total number of infections recorded so far to 1,182 as of late Saturday night.

While giving the latest update on its verified Twitter handle, it said 87 new cases have been reported in the country.

“On the 25th of April 2020, 87 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria

“One new state (Imo) has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1182 cases have been confirmed, 222 cases have been discharged and thirty-five deaths have been recorded in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 87 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (33), Borno (18), Osun (12), Katsina (9), Kano (4), Ekiti (4), Edo (3), Bauchi (3), Imo (1)”.

According to NCDC, One case who was confirmed in Lagos State travelled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

As at 11:55pm 25th April, the number of states with confirmed cases are Lagos-689, FCT-138, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30, Borno-30, Edo-22, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8, Ondo-4, Delta-6, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1, Imo-1.

