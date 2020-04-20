JUST IN: Nigeria’s coronavirus fatalities reach 21, with 627 confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The death toll in Nigeria from the novel coronavirus reached 21 on Sunday night.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country grew to 627, an increase of 86 patients in 24 hours. At least 170 patients have recovered from the disease.

Through its verified Twitter account on Sunday, NCDC said that As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21

"Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21″ As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is: Lagos- 376 FCT- 88 Kano- 36 Osun- 20 Oyo- 16 Edo- 15 Ogun- 12 Kwara- 9 Katsina- 12 Bauchi- 7 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 9 Delta- 4 Ekiti- 3 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1 Borno- 1 Jigawa- 2 NCDC further said that one case previously reported in Kano, has been transferred to Jigawa state. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano is 36 as at the 19th of April 2020.

