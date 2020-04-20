JUST IN: Nigeria’s coronavirus fatalities reach 21, with 627 confirmed cases

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The death toll in Nigeria from the novel coronavirus reached 21 on Sunday night.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country grew to 627, an increase of 86 patients in 24 hours. At least 170 patients have recovered from the disease.
Through its verified Twitter account on Sunday, NCDC said that As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21
“Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21″
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.