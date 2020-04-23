Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 108 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 981.

The NCDC made this known on Thursday night in the latest report posted on its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 23rd of April 2020, 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 981 cases have been confirmed, 197 cases have been discharged and thirty-one deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“The 108 new cases are reported from eight states- Lagos (78), FCT (14), Ogun (5), Gombe (4), Borno (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1)”

