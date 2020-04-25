Nigerians insult givers – Ayo Makun

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular comedian, actor and movie producer, Ayo Makun famously known as AY, has explained why some celebrities find it difficult giving out to people. According to him, celebrities who decide to give secretly, get insulted.

“The major problem we have concerning the act of giving in Nigeria, are people who lace good thoughts with insults, to the detriment of the givers. When celebrities give to people in need without letting you know anything about it, you say to them “All you yeyebrities are busy posting pictures of your houses when your mates are doing a lot to help people who are there.” AY posted on Instagram.

AY who came under attack for defending Funke Akindele’s birthday party organized to celebrate her husband during this current lockdown is of the opinion that people who give, need to be respected.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: