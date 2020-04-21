Nigerians in S. Africa condole with Buhari over Kyari’s passing

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Citizens Association, South Africa (NICASA), has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The President General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, in a condolence message, described the passing of Kyari as shocking.

“We commiserate with you, President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Surely Kyari was a true Nigerian, a patriot, and a lover of freedom and democracy.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday with no fanfare

“While committing his soul to God to grant repose, we pray you find fortitude to bear the loss.

“We also pray that his family and loved ones he left behind will be comforted that he is in a good place.

“May Allah grant him Aljannar Firdaus. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest regards and the very best wishes,” Okoli said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: