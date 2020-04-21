Breaking News
Translate

Nigerians in S. Africa condole with Buhari over Kyari’s passing

On 12:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Akinwunmi Adeshina reacts to death of Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari

The Nigerian Citizens Association, South Africa (NICASA), has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The President General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, in a condolence message, described the passing of Kyari as shocking.

“We commiserate with you, President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Surely Kyari was a true Nigerian, a patriot, and a lover of freedom and democracy.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday with no fanfare

“While committing his soul to God to grant repose, we pray you find fortitude to bear the loss.

“We also pray that his family and loved ones he left behind will be comforted that he is in a good place.

“May Allah grant him Aljannar Firdaus. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest regards and the very best wishes,” Okoli said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!