Nigerians in China appeal FG for speedy evacuation

…accuse Host Country of harassment, discrimination

BY Victoria Ojeme & Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian Citizens resident in China have cried out to President Mohhamadu Buhari to come to their rescue from the hands of Chinese authorities who they accused of harassment and maltreating them following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Recall that one of the national dailies last week reported that 72 Nigerians and 111 other Africans awaiting evacuation in China tested positive to COVID-19.

The report claimed that the result of the tests conducted on 56 Nigerians which were released on Tuesday indicated that the affected individuals were asymptomatic, raising concern that they might have infected other people. This was after 16 other Nigerians had earlier tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to 72.

Following the report, officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs the next day met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian in Abuja over the matter.

The meeting it was gathered dwelled on the development and other issues relating to the maltreatment of Nigerian nationals in the Asian country.

But in a swift reaction, some Nigerians resident in China who were involved in the COVID19 testing process and were displeased with the report described the publication as false and mere fabrication by the Chinese authorities to achieve a set goal.

According to one of them who identified himself as just Daniel pleaded anonymity because of fear of intimidation challenged the Chinese authorities to prove their claim that some Nigerians tested positive to COVID-19, insisting that the whole ploy was aimed at giving a dog bad name.

He also challenged the Nigerian authorities to demand the prove of those claims by the Chinese authorities rather than rely on every piece of information from them.

Recall that Nigerian mission in China had earlier confronted the Chinese Authorities for evicting and maltreating Nigerians for fear of COVID-19 and urged the country to respect all diplomatic and bilateral treaties in handling foreigners in their country.

‘‘They said some of us African tested positive to COVID-19; they said some of us had contact with other Africans who already had COVID-19 and for that we were asked to proceed on 14 days quarantine to prove those that are negative and those positive. Along the line, some of us were said to have tested positive and after the 14 days, some of us were asked to go back to hotel they rented for us.

‘‘My question is why are we taken to hotels instead of where we rented and they evicted us from? If really they want to help, why not follow us to our place of residence and constrain us there. They can give instruction to the landlords.

‘‘We can’t receive friends, we cannot go to the apartments, is it because we do not have valid document? They should let us know their reason for treating this way because staying in hotel to pay 100 dollar per night, and you buy food has not been easy for us. It means you cannot eat food you want.

‘‘We should ask government of Nigeria, what do Chinese authorities want from us? If the problem is from those that do not have valid documents, why can’t those with valid documents go back to their apartments? Is it because our skin is black? There are other Chinese in our countries. Were they evicted and tested there the way we are being treated here? There are Chinese in Nigeria who do not have valid documents.

“If there are other things they want to do let them do, every day we wake up from bed we get emotionally, mentally and physically depressed. We are going through quarantine for 28 days instead of 14 days. They should provide means to go back to our country we are suffering here.

‘‘They are trying to cover so many things here; they do not want people to know what is going on to our people here. Our plea is that government should do fast to evacuate our people here, they are suffering. Some people do not have money to eat food; some left their houses and have no money to live. We are restricted, when you go out people will start running away. When you call police and they send you taxi to take you to market, another one will refuse to take you.

‘‘If the government can do anything let them do it fast to evacuate some guys here so that they can be in safer hands. If they fail to come and pick them up, some people will fall sick; some for five days have not taken their bath, brush their teeth. Live is not easy for us, people are passing through hail here,’’ he said.

Another victim in a video clips made available to Vanguard was asking Chinese security why they were allowing only Chinese to move freely and restrict the blacks in one place even valid document.

Some of the documents presented by the victims include urgent notices in circulation by the Chinese authorities. Some of them read: ‘‘we are now forbidden foreigners from entering our community, especially black people. Please contact the owners who rent to black people as soon as possible and ask them to leave our community. Thank you for your cooperation.

Another one dated April 8th, 2020 reads, ‘‘Dear owns, hello; Receiving the notice from Huiqiao police station: If you have a house to rent, please do not rent it to foreigners. If it is rented out, please terminate the contract immediately after the expiration of the contract. Thank you for your cooperation.

According to them the affected black are presently kept in over 1,000 hotels. Among them are: Yu Shang Ran Hotel; Xintang Metro Station Sun City Hotel at 202, Guangshen Avenue, Zengcheng Distrct, Guangzhou City; Nile Hotel, Dunguan, China; and Kang Yuan Culture Art Hotel.

Others are: KangyYuan Hiotel Li YuanHaoTing Hotel ; Aesthetic Eastern Holiday Hotel; LN New Asia Hotel among others.

When confronted the Chinese Ambassy in Nigeria, the press officer with Embassy Sun Saixiong said, some of the documents, video and audio clips from the victims in China, he described them as deceptive, claiming that the percentage of Nigerians nationals affected by the virus in Guangzou is disproportionately high.

‘’As of April 23, altogether 138,700 residents in Guangzou including 5,503 African nationals (3.97%) have been tested since April 5. Among them, 185 tested positive with 164 (88.5%) asymptomatic cases. Their cooperation is highly appreciated.

‘’Since April 16, the Foreign Affairs Office of Guangzou has been daily briefing Nigeria’s Consulate-General by note on the numbers of confirmed cases, test result positive cases, and close contacts, as far as Nigerian nationals are concerned.

‘‘Frankly, the percentage of Nigerian nationals affected by the virus is Guangzou is disproportionately high,’’ Saixiong said.

Vanguard

