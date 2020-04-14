Nigerians abandon 300,000 bank accounts in Q1’20

Kindly Share This Story:

As number of current account drops by 1m

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigerians abandoned 300,000 bank accounts in the first quarter of this year (Q1’20) even as the number of current accounts operated by bank customers declined by one million during the period.

Vanguard analysis of latest Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Industry Customer Bank Account Data showed that the number of inactive bank accounts rose by 0.7 percent or 300,000 to 45.87 million in Q1’20 from 45.57 million in Q4’19.

But this represents a deceleration in the rate of bank account exits as compared to the 2.2 percent decline recorded in Q1’19.

The data also showed that the number of savings account in Q1’20 grew QoQ by 19 percent to 113.95 million from 95.92 million in Q4’19 and up YoY by 28 percent from 89.1 million in Q1’19. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) the number of bank accounts rose by 15 percent to 143.19 million in Q1’20 from 124.85 million in Q4’19 and up year-on-year (YoY) by 18 percent from 120.92 million recorded in Q1’19.

Further analysis showed that the number of current accounts QoQ dropped by 4 percent or one million to 24.28 million in Q1’20 from 25.28 million in Q4’19 and down by 15 percent or 4.3 million from 28.56 million in Q1’19.

