*Condemn arrest, arraignment by Rivers govt

By Victor Young

National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, has condemned the arrest and arraignment of two Caverton Helicopters pilots by Rivers State Government.

The union described the state government’s action as “unnecessary humiliation and harassment for doing a service that is essential and vital to the survival of the nation’s economy.”

President of NAAPE, Galadima Abednego, in a statement in Lagos, wondered “with dismay why innocent pilots, who are on the frontline complimenting government efforts, will suffer unnecessary humiliation and harassment for doing a service that is essential and vital to the survival of the Nation’s economy.”

The association, however, commended the efforts of the Federal Government in ensuring Nigerians are well protected from the ravaging coronavirus.

It added that “it is a fact that the flight was duly authorised by all agencies involved from the point of law. One wonders why power tussle between Federal and state governments will override national interest.

“At this juncture, NAAPE deems the actions of Rivers State government as an unwarranted attacked on our members. We are left with no other option than to demand immediate release of the pilots and an apology from the Governor of Rivers State.

“We must warn that if the government fails to comply with our demands, we will direct all pilots both local and international to boycott flying into Rivers State now and post-coronavirus lockdown.”

