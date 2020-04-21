Nigerian mission hunts for Lebanese who offered to sell Nigerian woman for $1,000

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted this on Tuesday that a manhunt has begun for a Lebanese who offered to sell Nigerian woman for $1,000.

She said:

“The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A manhunt is on for the man and all-out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayer,” she wrote.

Update on this . The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl..Let’s keep her in our prayers ⁦@cbngov_akin1⁩ ⁦@Ayourb⁩ pic.twitter.com/syubHz4u3h — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 21, 2020

The issue was brought to public knowledge after Mr Jerro uploaded the 30-year-old Nigerian woman’s passport online, requesting for buyers.

The Lebanese, according to his profile on Facebook, studied at Arab Open University and lives in the capital, Beirut.

“Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1000,” he wrote.

