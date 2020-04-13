Breaking News
Nigerian Military has no tribal interest in Taraba and Benue states ―Defence Headquarters

Authorities of the Nigerian Military said on Monday that troops operating at the boundary between Taraba and Benue States are not taking sides by preventing the Tivs from returning to their homes.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations said, “This unpatriotic comment from some individuals are coming after troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and the Internal Security outfits of both Taraba and Benue States, have stabilised the security situation in the general area of conflict between the two tribes.

Noting that ‘It is necessary to remind Nigerians that its Military is a force that serves the interest of all Nigerians equally as guided by relevant laws, he said, ” Additionally, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is made up of professionals with adequate training on Internal Security issues and conflict management.

“Therefore, the high Command of the Nigerian Military debunks this fallacy of preventing the Tivs from returning home after the crisis.

“The general public is hereby assured of the total loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to constituted authorities as well as full commitment to the protection of lives and property of Nigerians”, he added.

