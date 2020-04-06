Kindly Share This Story:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cleared the cloud of uncertainty that had gathered over the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers involving Nigerian athletes.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year as a result of the spread of COVID-19 scourge had cast a shadow of doubt over most of the qualifiers that were yet to be completed.

Respite has, however, come for the Nigerian athletes alongside their counterparts from other countries that were yet to complete their qualifiers as the IOC has fixed new dates for the qualifiers.

According to a letter written to all member nations of the International Olympic committee, non completed qualifiers have now been extended till the end of June 2021, a week grace before the final deadline of July 5th, 18 days before the Olympics gets underway on July 23rd, 2021.

According to the IOC “ We understand at these times that these are unlikely to include full details of the dates and locations of the specified events.

We recognise that this would follow later as the impacts of the COVID-19 and it’s related restrictions become clearer,” the letter stated.

Fifty-seven percent of the 11,000 athletes that would be participating at the Tokyo Olympics had qualified before the event was moved by a year due to the pandemic.

The IOC said it would finalize the adapted qualification system later in the month.

