Nigeria Weightlifting Federation boss is dead

Another pall of darkness fell on Nigerian sports at the weekend following the death of the President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Yahaya Mohammed.

This happened the same weekend a promising lady basketball player, Deborah Onu died. In the days earlier, a director in the Ministry of Sports, Katmwa Dungse as well as Ndidi Nwosu, a powerlifter died.

According to a media release, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development expressed deep shock.

The late President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation died in Kano on Saturday after a brief illness.

According to the press statement by Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sports, Yahaya Mohammed will be remembered for his contributions to the sport of Weightlifting.

“His leadership took the sport to greater heights and opened new vistas. He inspired his lifters to win the highest number of medals for our nation at any completion ever -16 Gold, 13 Silver and 18 Bronze medals at the 2019 African Games.

