Nigeria to invest $732 million in broadband to boost GDP

Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa and already boasts the continent’s largest economy, and yet the broadband infrastructure is widely rudimentary, if not unavailable. Connection to the internet plays a major role in modern GDP, and while Nigeria’s near-40 million mobile phone owners are helping to boost this via their devices, broadband is seen as a necessity to achieve an increase in GDP.

As such, the Nigerian Communications Commission has announced a massive investment project to enhance broadband connectivity and broadband infrastructure around the country. It’s an essential step in the right direction for a country that’s slowly recovering from a 2016 recession, but will the continued increase in mobile penetration play a more significant role?

Investing in broadband

As announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, the government will be investing in the nation’s broadband infrastructure through a plan established that also sets new guidelines for mobile internet companies in Nigeria. The Nigerian Communications Commission will be investing $732 million into revamping and building infrastructural fiber networks across the country as a part of the National Broadband Plan.

The investment will be partially funded by the government and mostly financed by private companies, with the aim being to reach a broadband penetration percentage of 70 percent in the next five years. By 2025, the hope is that there will be data in every part of Nigeria and that the data itself will be cheap. President Buhari’s government has clearly spotted the enhancement of broadband and internet connectivity across the nation as being key to Nigeria’s increase in GDP.

According to the World Development Report of 2016, which explored the relationship between broadband and economic growth, it was found the broadband penetration would increase GDP per capita growth. In the analysis, a ten percent increase in broadband penetration yielded between 0.9 and 1.5 percent in GDP per capita growth. Nigeria’s current plans aim to see broadband penetration grow from around 38 percent of people having access to broadband, to 70 percent penetration.

In an economy as large as Nigeria’s, an increase in broadband penetration could have a huge impact on GDP, with more companies utilizing the connectivity to enhance their business and increase their international presence. President Buhari has also announced the Digital Nigeria Program, which aims to bolster and support this broadband expansion. The program aims to equip young Nigerians with digital and entrepreneurial skills to make the broadband investment worthwhile for years to come.

Mobiles are still the primary point of access

Mobile penetration has continued to grow across Nigeria, becoming the primary point of access to the internet and communications for millions of people. Even though connectivity issues and data costs have greatly hindered the rate of growth in this sector, mobiles continue to be adopted by the younger generations, which has brought competition to the industry. As competition increases, prices will go down, making the market much more accessible to a wider demographic of people.

Mobile and access to the mobile internet are already helping to provide more opportunities for businesses across Nigeria. While mobiles primarily enhance day-to-day business operations through convenient email and information access, some sectors are utilizing the increase in mobile penetration to expand their potential audience. One such sector is that of the newly dubbed “proptech,” which features a new space of property-focused technology firms. Now, people who are looking for a home to buy or a place to rent turn to their mobiles for an easy view of the Nigerian real estate market.

Along with the property market and, as you would assume, the retail industry, the Nigerian gambling sector has also seen rapid growth due to its embrace of the mobile platform. Of course, to enable players to bet on sports online, iGaming operators had to adapt their layout to suit the mobile interface. But now the highest-rated online bookmakers in the country offer a refined mobile betting experience, which boasts a vast selection of sports to back as well as casino gaming options.

Mobiles are hailed across markets in which the technology has been fully adopted as the best way for businesses to connect to customers. Companies must have a mobile-compatible website or, better yet, a functioning mobile app to maximize their reach. While Nigeria does have a massive mobile audience, the infrastructure and accessibility of mobiles aren’t yet strong enough that mobile is becoming the go-to way to do business. Furthermore, to establish a strong mobile offering, one often needs access to a computer and good broadband to build a mobile variant or mobile-only product.

The existing presence of mobile broadband penetration has already been helping to increase GDP, but further work to make mobile data more accessible alongside the more expansive broadband connectivity is key to capitalizing on Nigeria’s massive population and economy. President Buhari’s plans to enhance broadband infrastructure, and develop digitally-savvy people for its future use, should prove to be fruitful for the country.

