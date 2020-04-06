Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 238

On 9:54 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 238

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced six new cases of coronavirus as total confirmed cases jump to 238.

According to NCDC on its official twitter handle, “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT. As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

READ ALSO: Nigeria reports eight new coronavirus cases, total now 232

“For a breakdown of cases by states, Lagos- 120; FCT- 48; Osun- 20; Oyo- 9; Edo- 11; Bauchi- 6; Akwa Ibom- 5; Kaduna- 5; Ogun- 4; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-2; Benue- 1; Ondo- 1; Kwara- 2.”

The two new cases recorded in Kwara state was first of its kind since the outbreak in Nigeria.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!