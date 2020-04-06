JUST IN: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 238

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced six new cases of coronavirus as total confirmed cases jump to 238.

According to NCDC on its official twitter handle, “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT. As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states, Lagos- 120; FCT- 48; Osun- 20; Oyo- 9; Edo- 11; Bauchi- 6; Akwa Ibom- 5; Kaduna- 5; Ogun- 4; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-2; Benue- 1; Ondo- 1; Kwara- 2.”

The two new cases recorded in Kwara state was first of its kind since the outbreak in Nigeria.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: