JUST IN: Nigeria records five new cases of COVID-19, total now 323

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Sunday announced the five new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 323.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths”

The coronavirus has so far spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Below is a list of affected states with the number of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

Vanguard Nigeria News

