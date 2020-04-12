JUST IN: Nigeria records five new cases of COVID-19, total now 323

Vanguard Logo

Nigeria records 5 new cases of COVID-19, total now 323

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Sunday announced the five new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 323.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths”

The coronavirus has so far spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As at 09:10 pm 12th April, there are 323 confirmed cases, 85 discharged, 10 deaths

Below is a list of affected states with the number of confirmed cases.

Lagos- 176
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

