Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, reported the nation has confirmed 91 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), a pandemic outbreak in the country.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 873.

According to NCDC, 74 cases were discovered in Lagos, 5 in Katsina,4 in Ogun, 2 in Delta, 2 in Edo, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Oyo, 1 in FCT, 1 in Adamawa.

“91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”.

It further disclosed that 197 patients have been discharged and 28 deaths have been recorded in the country.

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state: Lagos-504, FCT-119, Kano-73, Ogun-24, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Oyo-17, Edo-17, Kwara-10, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Gombe-5, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Sokoto-1.

Meanwhile, twenty-six per cent or 203 of the 782 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as of April 21 are from unknown sources, according to a report by NCDC.

The NCDC’s situation report for Tuesday also showed that 27 per cent or 210 of the cases in the country involved people with travel history, 35 per cent or 274 of the cases were contacts of those with travel history, while 12 per cent or 95 of the cases were tagged as incomplete.

Also, the members of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at a meeting held on Wednesday had agreed to implement inter-state lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Coronavirus has spread to 25 states in Nigeria and the FCT.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: