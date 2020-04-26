Nigeria records 91 new cases of COVID-19, total infections now 1273

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1273, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC, in a tweet via its official handle, said 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 26th of April 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria



“Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.



“Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



“The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1)”.

NCDC said that one case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case, the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo.

Meanwhile, as the second phase of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja for 14 days expires Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that President Buhari had ordered for a complete lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and the FCT said to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic for 14 days starting from March 29 and even extended the lockdown for another 14 days from April 13, 2020.

The President is expected to address Nigerians Monday whether to relax the lockdown or extend it for the third time in view of the report that the dreaded Coronavirus transmission was spreading in communities despite the measures put in place to contain it.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: