By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Saturday announced that the country recorded 49 new cases of coronavirus in six states.

In a tweet via its official handle, NCDC said 23 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 542. 166 have been discharged, and 19 deaths have been recorded.

The deadly virus on Friday claimed the life of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

According to Lagos State Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus, COVID-19 infection on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Lagos State.

Kyari tested positive for coronavirus in late March after visiting Germany. His coronavirus test result made top Nigerian officials, including governors who had been in contact with him to self-isolate.

The body of the late Mallam Abba Kyari had since been laid to rest at Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

COVID-19 deaths in Africa have already passed 1,000, with over 19,000 confirmed cases.

As at 10:40 pm 18th April, the number of states in Nigeria with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains 19, with FCT.

Below is the list of states with the number of confirmed cases as reported by NCDC.

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

