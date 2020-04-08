Nigeria records 22 new cases of COVID-19, as total rises to 276

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded 22 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 276.

The new cases were announced on Wednesday night by Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC on its verified Twitter handle.

It said “Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths”

For a breakdown of cases by states currently, see the list below:

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1

