The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Tuesday, said Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 1,532.

The 195 cases reported, is the highest Nigeria has ever recorded in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said of the 195 new cases, 80 were recorded in Lagos state, 38-Kano 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu, 1-Delta, 1-FCT, 1-Nasarawa.

It also said four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and one new state, Nasarawa reported a case.

According to NCDC, one case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case, therefore the total number of cases in Borno is 53 and 46 in Gombe.

You would recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, in a nationwide broadcast, approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The president also declared a nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020.

Buhari also ordered an immediate lockdown of the entire Kano state to contain the virus.

Find below the list of states and number of confirmed cases so far.

