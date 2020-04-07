Breaking News
UPDATED: Nigeria records 16 new cases of coronavirus, total now 254

Victor Ogunyinka

Nigeria has taken its total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to 254, just as 16 new cases have been confirmed Tuesday evening.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) explained that of the 16 new cases reported on the 7th of April, ten (10) are in Lagos, two(2) is in FCT, two(2) are in Oyo, one(1) is in Delta and one (1) is in Katsina.

“Till date, 254 cases have been confirmed, 44 cases have been discharged and six (6) deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC said.

NCDC puts the list of states with recorded cases “As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases 44 discharged 6 deaths For more info- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Lagos- 130 FCT- 50 Osun- 20 Oyo- 11 Edo- 11 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1 Kwara- 2 Delta- 1 Katsina-1.”

