Nigeria records 14 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 288

By David Royal
Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 288, with 51 patients discharged and 7 deaths recorded.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced the new development on Thursday night via its Twitter handle.
“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths”
“As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.
“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.
“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results”.
For a breakdown of cases by states, see below:
Lagos- 158
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 5
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Katsina-1