JUST IN: Nigeria records 13 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 318

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 318, with 10 deaths recorded and 70 patients discharged after fully recovering from the virus and testing negative twice.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced the new development on Saturday evening via its Twitter handle.

“13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

The Centre confirmed that as at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

It stated that there are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria now.

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are

318 confirmed cases

70 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: