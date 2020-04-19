Nigeria’s coronavirus fatalities reach 19, with 541 confirmed cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The death toll in Nigeria from the novel coronavirus reached 19 on Saturday night.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country grew to 541, an increase of 48 patients in 24 hours. At least 166 patients have recovered from the disease.

Through its verified Twitter account on Saturday, NCDC said that by 10.40 p.m., 23 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, while Oyo recorded one.

Meanwhile, NCDC, on Sunday, apologised to the Ekiti Government for the error in its record of the confirmed COVID-19 on Saturday.

The centre on its verified Twitter account on Sunday morning, said that “Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Ekiti state has three confirmed cases, NOT four.

”Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there were 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths,” the centre tweeted.

It also noted that majority of the active cases were in a stable condition.

As at 10.40 pm April 18, number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are: Lagos- 306, FCT- 81, Kano- 37, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- nine and Katsina- nine.

Others are Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom-six, Delta-four, Ekiti- three, Ondo- three, while Enugu, Rivers and Niger has two each, Benue and Anambra, has one each.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has unfolded Parenting Tips for COVID-19 for households and community centres on covid-19.ncdc.gov.ng/resource/guide.

The agency said it has also supported Enugu State for an assessment of the point of entry at Abakaliki for COVID19 screening.

The centre said that data from around 7,153 tests of the COVID-19 in the country shows that of the confirmed cases, 71 per cent were male and 29 per cent were female.

The most affected aged groups, the centre added are 31 to 40, making up 21 per cent of the total number of confirmed cases.

“No new state reported COVID-19 and the total number of affected states in Nigeria remains 19 States and the FCT,” the NCDC said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

