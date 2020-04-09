Nigeria, Chad agree to sustain tempo on Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria and the Republic of Chad on Thursday agreed to sustain the tempo on the Boko Haram sect after the group operational bases in both countries were destroyed by troops.

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), who stated this at the bilateral meeting of ministers of defence of the two countries in Abuja, stressed that it was imperative to sustain the tempo of current operation against the terrorists.

He said the creation of the multinational joint task force by the two countries had unleashed deadly blow on the insurgency, adding that there was a need to sustain the tempo against the Boko Haram fighters.

Magashi said: “We need to seek ways to end Boko Haram insurgency and the meeting will come up with acceptable ways of ending the insurgence.

“We need a new strategy to fast track the rooting out of Boko Haram if we want our region to be free of terrorists.”

The minister said despite the successes recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, Nigeria was concerned about the heightening activities of the terrorists as suggested by the recent attack on military locations in many parts of the country.

He also raised the alarm over the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other heinous activities in the country.

He added that the Nigerian Armed Forces had not relented in its efforts to fight all terror group operating in the sub-region and commended the troops for the success recorded in the individual country through the multinational joint task force.

“I must also add that the meeting holding at this auspicious time and the premium our governments placed on our nation, we respectively commend the two Presidents for their determination,” he said.

The Chadian Minister of Defence, Mahamat Aba-Ali Soilah, however, promised his country’s support for the fight against the insurgents, adding that the government of Chad would sustain the tempo (NAN)

Vanguard

