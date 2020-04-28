NIFROP extends 21-day fasting and prayers programme to end of Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has announced an extension to its 21-day fasting and prayer till the end of Ramadan.

According to NIFROP, this is in light of the prevailing circumstances in the country and a show of solidarity to its members as well as other Muslims around the country.

The group made this known in a statement signed by Chairman, Board of Trustees, Archbishop Julius Ediwe, on Tuesday.

NIFROP, however, encouraged all members to be steadfast in the prayer for Nigeria against the further spread of COVID-19, as well as an end to the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

It further declared that the end of terrorism is imminent as “God has revealed to us during our fasting and prayers that indeed Abubakar Shekau would be captured and Nigeria shall be free from the clutches of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist activities”.

Read full statement below:

“The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace wishes to inform the general public of the extension of its 21 Day Fasting and Prayer session for divine intervention in halting the further spread of COVID-19, the impending economic meltdown as well as the capture of Abubakar Shekau and an end to the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP in Nigeria.

The 21 Day Fasting and Prayer session would continue till the end of the Ramadan in light of the prevailing circumstances in the country and a show of solidarity to our Muslim brothers and sisters, and members of NIFROP, as well as other Muslims around the country.

NIFROP has been in the vanguard of uniting adherents of different faiths under one umbrella in prayer and supplication to God for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

We are standing by the word of God in the Book of Mathew 6:16 “When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.”

We encourage all our members across the country to be steadfast in the prayer for Nigeria against the further spread of COVID-19, as well as an end to the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

We wish to state that the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group is imminent as God has revealed to us during our fasting and prayers that indeed Abubakar Shekau would be captured and Nigeria shall be free from the clutches of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist activities.

NIFROP has been connecting with our members all around the country through a virtual platform through sermons and words of exaltations from Pastors and Imams from different churches and mosques across the country.

We are mandated to pray together in the book of Ephesians 3:16-19 which states that “And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”

We wish to state that our prayers and fasting programme is structured through an online format where our members link up to an online platform where we pray together and after that break our fast.

In the past days, we have prayed for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. We have also prayed for the grace of God upon the life of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to continue to lead Nigeria with the fear and grace of God.

We have also prayed for our troops engaging the Boko Haram terrorist in North-East Nigeria. We pray for God in his infinite mercies to continue to protect them and grant them victory.

The leadership and members of NIFROP felicitates with all Muslims in Nigeria in the month of Ramadan fasting, prayer, and reflection.

NIFROP, since the commencement of its prayer and fasting programme, our Unity Church and Unity Masjid is reaching out to over 5000 families through the provision of food items and direct cash transfers to ease hardship brought about by the compulsory lockdown in the country and the negative impact of Covid-19 on our daily living. With the support of our brothers and sisters all over the world, we will be able to increase this number as it may please the lord of host.

May God, in His infinite mercies, continue to protect Nigerians and the rest of humanity in this challenging period.”

