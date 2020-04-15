NiDCOM launches AI, emergency call lines for Nigerians abroad

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have initiated it’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant and emergency call lines to facilitate efficient communication with Nigerians abroad.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The commission stated that the emergency call lines were launched to especially assist Nigerians amid the coronavirus pandemic .

According to NiDCOM, the AI assistant or chatbot, is an automated messaging solution that encourages natural language processing.

Its algorithms (a set of instructions or codes designed to carry out a specific task) have been deliberately developed to assist Nigerians in the diaspora and Nigerians in general to access valuable information.

The commission added that the chatbot would always be available round the clock to provide quick and timely information to Nigerians in terms of inquiries about NIDCOM or the COVID-19 pandemic or any other necessary information.

“This type of Artificial Intelligence technology innovation brought forward by the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is a testimony to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Nigerians get reliable information they deserve, especially during this pandemic as the world remains on lockdown.

“With this chatbot, Nigerians, anywhere in the world are one chat away from obtaining necessary information, particularly speedy and up-to-date news on various issues of national interest.

“The AI assistant promises to be easy to operate and accessible via smart phones and other digital devices such as Personal Computers (PCs), Tablets and Desktops.

“Meanwhile, NiDCOM has provided emergency lines through which Nigerians abroad can contact the Commission;+1234 222 2161

+1 888-644-2372, the commission said.

NiDCOM further said that “on the return of Nigerians stranded abroad … the Minister of Foreign Affairs will give necessary directive to the missions on the next steps.”

It said that more than 2,000 Nigerians had expressed their willingness to leave their host countries and return home following the pandemonium caused by the coronavirus.

“Most of the applicants seeking to return home are not Nigerians resident abroad, but Nigerians who travelled for one reason or the other and got stranded

“The AI assistant and emergency call lines are ready to go live soon via various messaging platforms eg *NiDCOM AI ASSISTANT ON FACEBOOK*,” NiDCOM added.



