Ngumah encourages Nigerians as Covid-19 spreads across the globe

By Chris Onuoha

With the worrisome uncertainty on global economy and healthcare, Hon. Victor Ngumah, the Chief Executive Officer of Lumen media and Founder of Victor for Victory Global Foundation-VVGF, has encouraged Nigerians to collaborate in adhering strictly to global directives in order to flatten the curve of covid19 outbreaks in the country.

He made the statement few hours ago via a broadcast he released from the United States of America, where flight restrictions and lockdown orders may have made it impossible for him to return back to Nigeria. He described the outbreak in US to be overwhelming, disheartening and disturbing, as it is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Hon. Victor extended concerns with the alarming levels of spread and severity of the coronavirus pandemic. He called WHO, UN and NGOs, as well as the governments to take urgent and aggressive action to collaboratively contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

He noted that though the law may guarantee everyone the right to the highest attainable standard of health and obligates governments to take steps to prevent threats to public health and to provide medical care to those who need it, there may also be considerations that in the context of serious public health threats and public emergencies threatening the life of the nation, restrictions on some rights can be justified when they have legal basis.

He however encouraged Nigerians to adhere to the restrictions imposed on some of our rights, as it is in the best interest of the nation. He further challenged the government to make comprehensive measures to alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable persons and household across agrarian communities in Nigeria, where interventions are critically needed.

As a Humanitarian, Politician, Businessman and Philanthropist, Hon. Victor Ngumah also stated that the outbreak may have also cautioned the lukewarmness of our nation’s approach in providing adequate medical and healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

He further assure Nigerians that his input to support the most vulnerable persons in our community would not be undermined, stressing that his team is compiling strategic frameworks as regards the best approach to reach out to vulnerable persons and households in IMO state and beyond.

