NGO gives laptop, cash prizes to best science students in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A NON GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, Aenon Foundation, has rewarded students who emerged best in science subjects in its 2020 Secondary Schools Science quiz competition.

The competition which featured 98 public secondary schools across Osun-West Senatorial Districts in Osun State had four finalists who competed for the prizes.

At the end of the five rounds of competition, Abdul Akeem Sodeeq from Agboran School of Science, Ede, won the first position with 60 points and went home with a cash prize of N250,000 and a brand new laptop.

Adedipe Taiwo of St. David High School, Ode-Omu ganered 57 points to emerge second while Olajide Abdulroheem of Luther Kings School, Ile-Ogbo came third after with 55 points, earning them N150,000 and N100,000 and a laptop each respectively.

Adedokun Fathia of Anwarul-Islam Secondary School who emerged fourth was given N25,000 as consolation prize and an encouragement to prepare her for the next edition.

Speaking at the end of the quiz competition which was held in Iwo, Chairman of the Foundation, Engr. Ademola Adedapo, said the organisation opted for science subjects because of its potential to unlock opportunities for humanity.

He added that encouraging students’ interest in science could go a long way in encouraging innovations and inventions which could improve the living standards of the populace.

Adedapo further urged them to be hardworking and strive to emulate the achievement of Akintade Akanbi, a 17-year-old student of Osogbo Grammar School, who recently emerged as the best young scientist in Nigeria.

