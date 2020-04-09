NGO donates food items to last two weeks to fifty households in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Others to feed the masses

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Chief Executive Officer of Royal Heritage Health Foundation, an NGO based in Ilorin Mr. Soji Sogunro on Thursday, gave a package of palliatives of Rice(5kg)Gaari,(5kg) ten Spaghetti packs with Beans each to fifty households, in Kilanko area of Ilorin, to last them for two weeks even as he begged others to come to the rescue of the masses at times like this.

Sogunro speaking with journalists after the distribution of the food items which he said cost N500,000.00. to the beneficiaries, said the food items would last two weeks stressing that his NGO must source for funds to repeat the same gesture if after two weeks the state at home order is not vacated by the government.

He, therefore, urged the philanthropists across the nation and those who can afford more to reach out to their neighbours saying that people don’t have to be a millionaire to help the masses during this period.

“People who have should please help your immediate neighbours, if everyone does that, the pressure of hunger pervading everywhere would relax, “He said.

On what prompted the gesture, Mr. Sogunro said residents of the Kilanko area of Ilorin have individually been trooping his office to assist them for foods, saying that the foods they have at home have been exhausted.

” instead of assisting them individually, we now ask for the executive members in the community through which we identified 50 houses of people who are truly in need. So we gave each member of a household a coupon with which we distributed the foods “He said

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Funmilayo Salawu speaking to journalists was moved to tears as he was heaping prayers on her benefactor and the NGO, saying that the foods came when all hope is lost.

She said, “I’m a pensioner, I don’t have any money again and the foods my children sent to me have been exhausted since day before yesterday. I didn’t eat anything last night. This foods came when all hope is lost, the government’s palliatives didn’t reach here. Even if I didn’t pray for them, their prayers have already been answered.”

The Chairman of Ifesowapo Community, Kilanko Area One Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adegoke who also commended the gesture of the organization, noted that it wasn’t the first time the organized would reach out to the company since it joined them.

He said,’Anytime, we contribute money, they used to give more. The government both national and international should find ways to help an NGO like this to thrive particularly because of people like us.No, government both at state and federal could give out these kinds of palliative they have given us. They have done very well and we are very grateful to them because as they say a friend in need is a friend indeed”

