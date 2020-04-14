NGO commends Okowa on measures to tackle coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Health-based nongovernmental Organisation, Castle Noble International, has said the prompt action by Delta state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in closing the land borders around the state, as well as providing adequate facilities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state was commendable.

President of the organisation, Mrs. Ite Donald Ekpo in a statement, said the Governor’s initiatives would address facility lapses and help save lives in the state.

She said the two confirmed cases in the state were handled with the first-hand standards.

“At this point in our history where a strange pandemic has forced everybody off work and businesses, we need proactive leaders who can reassure the people that it shall be well; the kind of leaders that will give everybody, irrespective of social status, a sense of belonging.

“That is the quality we have seen in Governor Okowa since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He proactively shut all borders to the state, to protect the people and has provided adequate facilities that will not only prevent massive spread in the state but will also treat and stabilise cases if they are discovered.”

Ekpo said her group will make efforts at improving the health of Nigerians n rural areas. The group has carried out surveys in rural areas of Delta state and is planning to improve on the health-based supports of the indigent.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: